Law enforcement reports flooding across NE Wisconsin

Flooding reports from area law enforcement agencies:

10:40 PM

FOND DU LAC: Water on roadway closed Interstate 41 southbound at Hickory Street. Detour: Take Military Ave westbound to US 151 northbound back to I-41.

________________

10:30 PM

SHEBOYGAN: "Please pay attention to local streets that may be flooded/impassable. Heavy rains have caused a significant amount of flooding in our area. Do not drive through these areas. Public Works are attempting to barricade impassable areas now, but more rain is expected."

________________

10:24 PM

SUAMICO: "Residents living along the Suamico River and The Bay are encouraged to check their situations and determine if an evacuation is needed. Please do not attempt to drive through standing water."

_________________

9:49 PM

Law enforcement reports 14 inches of water across intersection of Resort Rd and Cottage Road.

Intersection of Sunset Beach Ln and Sunset Beach Rd also impassable due to flooding. Sunset Beach Ln. is closed from the boat landing east.

________________

8:30 PM

WAUPUN: "If any citizens are in need of sandbags, they can go to 903 N. Madison St. Please be cautious of high water and heed the barricades and high water signs as DPW is working to assess high water reports around the city."

