Law enforcement incident causes temporary closure of WIS 67 in Sheboygan Co.

511 says a state highway is temporarily closed in Sheboygan County due to a law enforcement incident.

According to WisDOT, the closure of WIS 67 at Hillwind Road started at 8:23 p.m.

WisDOT says both the north and southbound lanes of WIS 67 are closed at the intersection.

Officials said at 8:30 p.m. the incident is expected to last for about an hour, but that was changed to two hours at 9:08 p.m.

WBAY has not yet learned what the law enforcement incident is, but will provide updates when that information is available.