Late, but worth the wait: Strawberry-picking season is here

It's a little bit late, but strawberry-picking season is underway in Northeast Wisconsin.

Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen visited Blaser's Acres in Suamico to get a look at the patch.

Owner Chris Blaser says the cold, wet spring delayed the start of picking. The summer weather is here and Blaser expects the berries to ripen quickly.

"It's at least two weeks late. We watch the berries as they ripen up and we pick them ourselves. We know that when we can pick a bucket within so much time that we know it's time for everyone to come out and pick your own," Blaser says.

Blaser's Acres is located at 2556 School Ln in Suamico. Hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

The strawberry-picking season lasts about three weeks.