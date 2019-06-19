Last Shopko stores enter final days

The last Shopko stores close their doors on Sunday, June 23.

The countdown board outside of Shopko near East Town Mall in Green Bay is down to five days. As the shoppers try to get one last deal, the last of the Shopko employees prepare to transition to new jobs.

"For the most part, what we've seen are they have been able to move into other positions in the retail," said Jim Golembeski, executive director of the Bay Area Workforce Development Board.

A partnership since 2006, the Bellin Health FastCare sites inside two Green Bay Shopko locations also move into new spaces.

"This is a replacement for the East Town Mall location," said Steve Lazzari, director of Bellin Health FastCare Development. "We are excited that we will be moving into the Meijer store in Howard in a couple of months to back-fill the location that was at Bay Park Plaza."

While having the Bellin Health FastCare sites inside of Shopko made it convenient for patients looking to pick up prescriptions, Lazzari says the new independent location on Lime Kiln Road provides new opportunities.

"We have more room. So, our patients will be more comfortable I think," he said. "When you're in a retail space, you're very limited as to the space that they will allow. We have 1,000 square feet here where we may have had 400 or 500 square feet before."

Lazzari also anticipates an expansion of services in the future.

Bellin Health FastCare at 1976 Lime Kiln Road opened on Wednesday with the Meijer location expected to open in September.