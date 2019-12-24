Last minute shoppers hit the stores on Christmas Eve

Last minute shoppers are hitting the stores to make sure all their friends and loved ones have something to open on Christmas.

The National Retail Federation says 56 percent of shoppers planned to buy their last gift during the week before Christmas.

Time is running out. Many stores will close early on Christmas Eve to give their employees a chance to celebrate with friends and family.

Here are the top gifts of the 2019 holiday season:

Clothing - 49 percent

Toys - 31 percent

Gift cards - 28 percent

Books and media - 27 percent

Electronics - 24 percent

Younger shoppers (18-34) have been giving "gifts of experience." That would be concert tickets or tickets to a sporting event.

The National Retail Federation expects holiday season sales to fall between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion.

The average consumer will spent $1,047.83.

