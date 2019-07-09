Last days of a landmark: Demo Day at Brown County Arena

It's the final stand for an iconic landmark in the Green Bay area. Tuesday was Demo Day at Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena.

Heavy machinery pulled down the walls of the decades-old venue located across from Lambeau Field. CLICK HERE to watch coverage of the demolition on the WBAY Facebook page.

The arena opened on Nov. 11, 1958. The building maintained many of its original features, including seats, light fixtures and doors throughout the years.

From the ashes will rise a new, state-of-the-art expo center. The $93 million, 120,000 square-foot building will be able to host bigger events--including concerts, sports, and community events.

The end goal is connecting Titletown, Lambeau Field and the expo center into one district.

County executives say a majority of the $93 million expo center will be paid for by excess room tax.

