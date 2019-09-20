Last call for Manitowoc's Budweiser bottles

It's last call for Manitowoc's famous Budweiser bottles.

For decades, the Budwesier bottles have greeted residents and tourists at the former Anheuser-Busch grain silos at end of Washington Street.

Those silos and the facility now belong to Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. Mayor Justin Nickels posted on Facebook that time has come for Briess to display their logo on the silos.

"While it may pain some of us to see the current logo gone, I hope we can all appreciate and respect what was there – but set our focus on the future," reads Nickels' Facebook posts. "Briess is an amazing company that is investing in our community and creating many opportunities for Manitowoc and its residents. They want to support all the positive changes that are happening downtown. Briess’ story is the next chapter for our community - and for these silos."

Briess will put up their new designs during the week of Oct. 21, according to the mayor. He's urging people to take their last photos of the Budweiser bottles before they're gone.

Rahr Malting owned the facilities prior to Anheuser-Busch takeover in 1962.

