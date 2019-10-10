Last Call for "Return to Korea"

Time is running out for Korean War veterans in Northeast Wisconsin to apply for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Over 10 days next May, Old Glory Honor Flight will transport 50 Korean War Veterans, free of charge, back to Korea.

The deadline to apply is tomorrow.

"We're just trying to get the word out to every eligible veteran that has an opportunity to take this adventure with us and we just want them to know that the opportunity exists," says Drew MacDonald, Old Glory Honor Flight President.

Over the past month, Old Glory has received enough applications to fill the flight, but staff want to make sure every veteran in Northeast Wisconsin is aware of the chance to go.

"We've always found a lot of success getting the word out through our Facebook page and other social media, but we recognize that the World War 2 and certainly these Korean War vets are just not active on social media, but their kids are, their grandkids are, their nieces and nephews are, and those are the people we want to reach out to," says MacDonald.

Starting Saturday, Old Glory staff will hold a random drawing and begin calling those selected for this historic honor flight.

MacDonald encourages interested veterans to have a conversation with their doctor.

"Vets have to be realistic with themselves whether this is something they want to engage in because it will be a long trip. I think it will be a monumentally rewarding trip for them to be able to go back to a place that formulated so much of who they are as a person 60-plus years ago, but we do want to make sure they are medically ok to do this," says MacDonald.