Large police presence at Green Bay's Seymour Park

Numerous Green Bay police officers are at Seymour Park off Ashland Avenue on the city's west side.

Police have the park roped off with crime tape, particularly around a pavilion where it seems picnic items were left on tables. Officers are searching the park for evidence and paying close attention to cars parked near the pavilion.

Police aren't confirming what happened at the park. Action 2 News reached out, but officers were too busy to comment.

Action 2 News has a crew at the park and this report will be updated.