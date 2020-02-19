Landowners connect with DNR to improve habitat, hunting

A program to improve wildlife habitat and hunting experiences on private property continues to grow. The state's Deer Management Assistance Program, or DMAP, is becoming more popular.

Over the last 6 years, landowners across Wisconsin have become land stewards and improved wildlife habitat on their properties.

"The DMAP program is really about recognizing that most of the deer, at least in the farmland portion of Wisconsin, are on private land, not necessarily on public land," DNR district wildlife biologist Jeff Pritzl explained, "and it's a way for the Department to connect with private landowners that have a real strong interest in deer management on their property."

Implemented out of the Deer Trustee Report in 2014, DMAP allows landowners with properties of any size to gain access to information on how to manage their land.

The program includes in-person workshops, consultation, and -- depending on the acreage and level of participation -- an on-site visit with a DNR wildlife biologist and forester.

"Ultimately what it comes down to on private land is that in the short term the habitat condition kind of drives the deer presence or deer densities, but in the long run it can be the deer densities that drive the habitat conditions in the future," Pritzl said.

Enrollment in the program is for three years and is free if you own less than 160 acres.

If you own more land, the cost of enrollment is between $75 and $150 depending on the property size.

Currently, more than 300,000 acres -- representing land in every Wisconsin county -- are in the program.

Pritzl says DMAP allows a passionate deer hunter to become an amateur botanist.

"Landowners have a strong connection to their property to begin with, and this just enhances that. It's a way to even further connect with your property and appreciate what's going on now, and more importantly what the trends are for the future."

Landowners are encouraged to enroll in the program before March 1st to be eligible for an on-site visit by a wildlife biologist and forester in 2020.

CLICK HERE for details about DMAP and how to apply for the program.