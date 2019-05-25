Landlord accused of offering cheap rent for sex pays claim

Officials say a Minneapolis landlord has agreed to pay $37,000 to a tenant and her attorney for allegedly trying to coerce sexual favors from her in exchange for cheaper rent.

The Star Tribune reports that landlord David Sheets also will temporarily turn over management of his residential properties to someone else.

Sheets has denied the allegations but has signed on to a conciliation agreement to settle a complaint the woman filed with U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

HUD says Sheets has agreed to pay $30,000 to the woman and $7,000 to her attorney.

He also must pay for a third-party real estate management company to operate all of his residential properties for the next five years.

Joel Van Nurden, Sheets' attorney, emphasized that his client disputes the woman's claims.

