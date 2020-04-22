Land acquisition destined as future public preserve in Brown County

In honor of Earth Day on Wednesday, Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust announced the acquisition of a piece of land destined to become a natural preserve.

The 73-acre Wequiock Creek Natural Area is off Nicolet Drive in the Town of Scott, near the Bay of Green Bay.

Since 1996, Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust has carried forth a mission to acquire and protect pieces of property it considers gems.

"We've protected over 50 properties -- I think the number is 54 now -- and that comprises about 5,000 acres of land all throughout Northeast Wisconsin," says Deborah Nett, Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust executive director.

The latest addition: 73 acres initially slated for a housing development are now destined to enhance biodiversity, water quality and wildlife habitat.

"The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Cofrin Center and the Town of Scott, we've been working really closely with those folks to make sure this piece of land is protected," says Nett.

To secure the property, the Land Trust raised $1.2 million through individual donors, foundations and state and federal grants, including a federal coastal grant.

"You normally don't see coastal money going to anywhere but the ocean coasts in our nation, so to get a coastal grant here in Wisconsin is really something. It speaks volumes for how high of a priority protection of this land was," says Nett.

Along with providing public recreation opportunities in the future, the preserve will also offer college students and faculty the ability to conduct research projects.

"It's wonderful to be out here on Earth Day, because this project is an example of what can be accomplished from the ground up. We've got local people all the way up to these big federal government programs coming together to get this done," says Nett.

