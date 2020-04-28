Lamers fearful of losing drivers during pandemic without government assistance

An Ashwaubenon company feels it's falling through the cracks when it comes to support from the government's Payroll Protection Plan.

It's also concerned the lack of assistance could impact area families when school is set to resume in the fall.

Serving more than 40 school districts and offering charter services, Lamers Bus Lines drivers average 24 million miles a year, or 66,000 miles every day.

Right now?

"Dead, there's nothing going on, we have maybe 12 connect routes running around the state," says Lamers Bus Lines Controller Sherry Eisch.

With 99-percent of its employees furloughed, Eisch feels the company is caught in a gray area.

"There's certain industries that the government has deemed to be small companies, even though they may be franchised, we have 44 locations, 41 in Wisconsin, two in Michigan and one in Florida and we are considered not small because of our 1,800 employees, we do not qualify for the Payroll Protection Plan or any assistance at this time," says Eisch.

While attracting and retaining drivers can be challenging at times, Eisch feels a tremendous shortage could be looming in the near future.

"Going forward with this how many are going to want to stay driving and we worry about what's going to happen at the start of the school year if we don't have those drivers, will the school's be able to get the kids to school or will the parents have to bring them themselves," says Eisch.

Eisch says some districts are honoring their drivers with route pay, but many are not.

She says Lamers isn't seeking assistance for the company itself, but for its drivers.

"Been trying our hardest to reach out to lawmakers and remind them that small businesses are essential, we totally agree, but we also have another group of businesses like us, the school bus industry, that are essential and have been forgotten," says Eisch.

Eisch points to Pennsylvania and New Jersey as two states assisting school bus companies with aid during the pandemic.