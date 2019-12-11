Lambeau Field renews call for shovelers

With snowfall on Monday and at least one more significant snowfall expected before Sunday, the Green Bay Packers need another army of shovelers.

Lambeau Field put out the call Wednesday for up to 600 people to help clear snow from the stands at Lambeau Field this Friday, December 13, to have the stadium ready to host the Chicago Bears.

You know winter has arrived in Wisconsin when the Green Bay Packers put out their call for shovelers at Lambeau Field.

The Packers asked for up to 600 people to come to the Fleet Farm gate on the stadium's west side Friday. The gate opens at 8 a.m.

The Packers provide the shovels and pay $12 an hour. Shovelers are paid on their way out the door.

Shovelers must be 18 or older.

