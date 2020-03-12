Lambeau Field closing to the public for 2 weeks

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Green Bay Packers are closing Lambeau Field and public activities at Titletown for the next two weeks.

The closures include the atrium restaurants, the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, and the Packers Pro Shop, as well as the Titletown playground and 46 Below. Bellin Health, Hinterland and The Turn in the Titletown district are still open right now.

Organizations that had events or tours scheduled at Lambeau Field during this time will be contacted by Lambeau Field staff.

The Packers are also suspending all business-related air travel for employees, including coaches and scouts, and having the majority of Packers personnel work remotely. Operations at Lambeau Field that aren't open to the public will continue with only critical staff.

President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement, "Our priority is the health and safety of our staff and visitors."