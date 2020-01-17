Lambeau Field Atrium to close early Sunday for game

Make sure to plan ahead if your game day activities include a trip to Lambeau Field ahead of the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

According to the Packers, the Lambeau Field Atrium will be closing early Sunday.

The early closing will allow employees to watch the game with their family and friends.

The Atrium includes the Packers Pro shop, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, the Hall of Fame, and Lambeau Field Stadium Tours.

The Atrium will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday,and will re-open Monday at 8 a.m.