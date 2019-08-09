Lamartine community rallies around local family

The Fond du Lac County community of Lamartine is coming together to help one of their own, hoping to raise a lot of money for the family of a seven year old battling a rare form of cancer.

The community of Lamartine is holding a benefit for 7-year-old Evelyn, who's being treated for a rare form of cancer (WBAY photo)

As volunteer first responders with the Lamartine Fire Department, Travis and Sarah Kloetzke, are always willing to help others.

According to Sarah Kloetzke, "I would like to be the giving one and not on the receiving end, so it's definitely easier for me to give than to receive. But, we're excited. We're very thankful and grateful, and it's been quite a road, journey, that's for sure."

The journey started earlier this year when the Kloetzke's middle daughter, 7-year-old Evelyn, who likes to be called Ev-Dawg, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Doctors had to remove a tumor from her spine before she underwent additional treatments.

"The radiation was 30 treatments, so my wife and I rotated living in Rochester, Minn., for every other week for six weeks," says Travis Kloetzke.

The Lamartine community has rallied around the family ever since Ev-Dawg's diagnosis, and it will all culminate on Saturday when it hosts Evelyn's Extravaganza.

The community celebration, which will be held in the Lamartine fire hall as well as the nearby Firemans Park, will have lots of activities for kids, including bounce houses, games, and a dunk tank. There will be food, live music and a silent auction. All proceeds will be donated to the Kloetzke family.

Harold Haney helped to organize the event. He says, "It's be a whole community effort with the schools and everything. It's just been a process and it's a rewarding process. I'd do it all over again if I had to, and I just hope it helps them out."

Evelyn's Extravaganza starts at 10 o'clock Saturday morning and is expected to run through the afternoon.

