Some ATV trails that were closed due to damage from July storms will reopen Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture tells Action 2 News all-terrain vehicles trails on the Lakewood-Laona ranger district have been cleared from the July 19 storm.

As we've reported, businesses in northern counties have taken a hit after trails opened late because of a wet spring and then closed due to storm damage during what would normally be their busiest time of the summer.