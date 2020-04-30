Lakeshore businesses join lawsuit against Safer at Home extension

Governor Evers' administration has announced dozens of organizations, representing more than one million Wisconsinites, have filed briefs with the State Supreme Court in support of the Safer at Home extension through May.

Meanwhile, a number of businesses along the Lake Michigan shoreline who have joined the Republican-led Legislature's lawsuit against the extension.

Empty marinas in Kewaunee illustrate just how tough times are right now for Lake Michigan's charter fishing industry.

"Since the last order from the Governor we've lost over a third of our business, we've basically had to terminate our entire spring season and we're just hoping that it ends there," says Troy Mattson, co-owner of Kinn's Sport Fishing in Algoma.

So are other businesses tied to the tourism and economic activity fishing generates.

"Everybody was wanting to do their part on the initial order even though there was some issues with that, but once the order got extended and the criteria to re-open seemed almost unattainable is when we said we've got to look at what we can do about this because we'll be broke," says Tom Kleiman, owner of Accurate Marine & Storage in Kewaunee.

As President of the Wisconsin Lakeshore Business Association, Kleiman has filed a brief in support of the Legislature's lawsuit against the Safer at Home extension claiming it's unconstitutional.

Kleiman says business owners are tired of uncertainty and confusion.

"When some businesses tried to find out whether they could open or not we were getting different answers from different parts within the government, yes you can, no you can't, well maybe you can, we'll get back to you, hold on we'll let you know," says Kleiman.

"Been in contact with the Governor's administration, the WEDC, and we've gotten zero clarity on if and when we're able to even fish this summer," adds Mattson.

Mattson says the clock continues to tick for Lakeshore businesses trying to weather the storm.

"This is our livelihood, this is what we depend on, this is what our first mates, captains, cleaning crews and all the businesses that revolve around it, the restaurants, bars, so it's not just us, it's everybody," says Mattson.

"This is bigger than just our industry or just our community, this is a statewide, nationwide problem and we have to get back to work as a society, we can not endure this like this," adds Kleiman.

Yesterday was the deadline for groups for and against the Governor's order to file their briefs with the State Supreme Court.

The Legislature's response was filed by this afternoon's deadline.

There's no word on when the court will issue its decision.