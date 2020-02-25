LaFleur responds to question of drafting a quarterback

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a 13-3 season which saw the team make the playoff for the first time since the 2016 season under first year Head Coach Matt LaFleur.

This offseason the Packers have some decisions to make on a number of key unrestricted free agents plus drafting for help quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

LaFleur spoke Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, here are some of the highlights:

On the possibility of drafting Aaron Rodgers’ successor:

“I think you’re talking about I’ve always said it the toughest position to play in all of sports. So I don’t think you can never have enough of those guys. When you look at what New England did a couple years ago drafting [Jimmy] Garoppolo, I know it didn’t work out for them they are but it’s working out for him pretty well in San Francisco. I think if you find a guy and he sitting there at the right spot I think you take a chance on it.”



On the NFC Championship loss to the 49ers:

“They had a great game plan and ultimately they went out and executed their plan a lot better than we did so I think there’s a lot of facets that we can improve upon moving forward but I’m confident in the guys that we have on our roster and certainly throughout this process in the offseason we are always trying to add to it.”



On working with Aaron Rodgers for a second season:

“Really excited about that. Here’s a veteran guy who’s plays at the highest level of anybody. He’s a future hall of famer. I think the foundation has been laid for us. He knows exactly what to expect going into year two and certainly we are going to refine some of the things we do offensively but just really excited to get him back in the building and work through that process.”



On Aaron Rodgers in his system:

“I think Aaron [Rodgers] is pretty instinctual already. He does a lot of great things that aren’t always how you draw it up as a coach. I just think that the foundation has been laid. I think the expectations are there certainly we have a better feel for what he’s comfortable with and we are always going to adapt to our players. I think there’s a lot of things that we can do better offensively and quite frankly that we can coach a lot better.”



On retaining defensive coordinator Mike Pettine:

“There was never a doubt. I’m not going to make a rash decision on one game. I thought our defense did a lot of great things and we’re looking forward to – there’s areas we need to improve upon but it’s not just defensively.”



The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 23 and ends on Saturday, April 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2020 NFL Draft will air on WBAY-TV.

TV times:

Thursday, April 23: 7 PM CT

Friday, April 24: 6 PM CT

Saturday, April 25: 11 AM CT

