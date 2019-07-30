LaFleur not happy with practice #5

The Packers returned to the practice field Tuesday, following their first day off of training camp on Monday. But in some respects, it appeared the players were still enjoying an off day; the offense was certainly off in the 5th practice of camp.

Sloppiness, turnovers, trouble lining up, a lack of pace...all were evident on Tuesday. And it wasn’t the first day those have been issues. Even Aaron Rodgers was not immune to the ineffectiveness on Tuesday, missing receivers at times, and suffering an interception at the hands of Kevin King in 7-on-7 drills.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur has complained about his team’s lack of urgency since the beginning of camp, and that was the case again after Tuesday’s practice. “Our guys have to decide who they want to be. That starts here,” said LaFleur. “That starts right here with me and our coaching staff, we've got to coach better. But I just don't like the sloppiness in terms of you can always control your effort; some of the other stuff is out of your control, but you can control your effort. It just needs to be better.”

PRACTICE NOTES

- It was another short practice in full pads, just one hour and 50 minutes. All 3 practices in pads have been under 2 hours.

- No new injuries to report on Tuesday. Safety Darnell Savage (wisdom teeth) and running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) are still out. Matt LaFleur said he thinks Savage is close to returning, but they will have to ease him back in once he returns to the field. Raven Greene is taking Savage’s place with the number one defense.

- It was a rare sight indeed on Tuesday when left tackle David Bakhtiari lost not once, but twice in the one on one pass blocking drill--on back to back plays. Za’Darius Smith beat him cleanly and quickly both times. When asked when the last time he lost a one on one drill was, Bakhtiari could not recall. “I kind of forgot what it felt like to lose, so I kind of wanted to lose two in a row to see how I would respond the rest of practice,” said the All Pro left tackle, tongue firmly planted in cheek. How did he respond the rest of practice? “It was good, legs felt good. You’re always trying to get better, always trying to learn something new, so that was new for me.”

- The Packers practice again Wednesday at 10:15am on Ray Nitschke Field

