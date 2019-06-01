LaFleur in a walking boot, throws out first pitch

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is a man of his word. LaFleur told Packers linebacker Blake Martinez he would be at Saturday’s Green and Gold Charity Softball game to throw out the first pitch.

That was before he tore his Achilles playing basketball at the team facility.

After a rainy Saturday morning at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Packers receiver Davante Adams got a call from his head coach asking if the game was still going to be played.

Adams said yes.

Then just after noon there was his head coach in the dugout in a walking boot to throw out the first pitch.

So @CoachMLaFleur can wobble in a boot, still has an arm...but is he trash at basketball? Can anyone confirm or deny. (🎥: @MattyHip) #Packers pic.twitter.com/rV16PQVjO1 — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) June 1, 2019

“He’s doing good,” Adams said about LaFleur. “He's going to be going through whatever he has to go through soon here. After that he'll be back to normal pretty soon hopefully.”

LaFleur coached from a golf cart on Friday for the Packers Organized Team Activities practice.

“Man, coach will do anything for the guys. He puts the team first every time that's rule number one with this team. And with Coach LaFleur he puts the team first and he proved it here today. He came out here. It doesn't matter what he has going on he's going to be out here with the guys that's for sure,” Packers receiver Jake Kumerow said.

“He definitely takes pride in everything that he does. For a guy to go out and tear his Achilles. Came to practice the next day. It looks like he's going to have to get something done to fix that. I'm sure he's going to be out there again. It just shows the character he has and he's going to be a fearless leader for us,” Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said.

