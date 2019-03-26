LaFleur expects to practice against NFL team in Training Camp

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur spoke to reporters Tuesday morning in Phoenix at the NFL Annual Meeting “Coaches Breakfast.”

All 32 NFL Head Coaches accompanied by local and national media for an hour with bacon, scrambled eggs and coffee.

Here are some of the highlights from the session:

LaFleur said he anticipates practicing against another NFL team in Green Bay before the team’s first preseason game. The last time the Packers have done that was against the Buffalo Bills in 2005.

LaFleur has watched approximately 1,500 snaps from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. LaFleur described one of his favorite clips on Rodgers.

“We pulled up a clip from 2011 the other day when he was playing the New York Jets. Just some of the traits you look for in a QB. That’s one that’s always stuck out in my mind. They were playing the Jets and they brought an internal cross-dog blitz. He hit Jordy [Nelson] over the middle and that’s what we call our ‘no flinch.’ There was a free runner, I think it was Bart Scott, came running in there free. How [Rodgers] stood in the pocket and delivered an accurate ball and then he got fold in half like a suitcase,” LaFleur said.

On what the team plans to do with Tramon Williams:

“I think he’ll start off at corner but knowing he has the flexibility to go to either corner or safety. I think that’s a good luxury that we have with him,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur thought about the possibility of not having a quarterbacks coach in Green Bay but ultimately decided he didn’t want to lose the chance at having Luke Getsy.

“That crossed my mind but when you got a guy like Luke Getsy out there, I think he’s a phenomenal coach. I think he’s going to be a future head coach,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur is still developing his playbook and expects it to change multiple times before the season and to adapt to fit best with Aaron Rodgers.

“There’s a foundation and a belief system and you have a philosophy that you want to stick to but a guy like Aaron [Rodgers] who’s got countless numbers and reps at doing certain things at a really high level, you always want to take that into account and implement things that still fit within your scheme so that’s going to be the balancing act as we move forward and we start sitting down with each other,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur has files he’s compiled over the past three years on defensive coaches. His assistants Jason Vrabel and Nathaniel Hackett have databases on defensive coordinators.

“No matter where guys have been you certainly have a file on each guy you are going against. It helps you from an efficiency standpoint on a weekly basis. There’s so much turnover in this league. You don’t know where a guy is going to be year-to-year. I’ve got a file on most of the guys,” LaFleur said.

Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy on season opener against Packers:

“It’s great to open the NFL season, the 2019 season and better yet it’s at Soldier Field. I got goosebumps right now just saying that. It’s going to be special," Nagy said.

San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on Matt LaFleur working with Aaron Rodgers:

“When you deal with any good quarterback who’s had a lot of success you better know what you are talking about because those guys are smart guys and they can see through anything so I think that’s the key. Can Matt help him? Matt can. I think Aaron will see that fast. They will work on their relationship,” Shanahan said.

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay on adding Clay Matthews:

“If you think about the guys that can do a lot of different things that can pose problems for a defense, he does the same things to offenses. He can rush the passer, he can drop into coverage, you can move him all over the place. So I think versatile players that are smart, and have the ability to have production in a lot of ways, they give you a lot of different things that you can do defensively. And I know this, he did a lot of good stuff when we played him last year," McVay said.