LIST: Polling locations consolidated due to coronavirus response

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY)- Many communities, large and small, plan to have fewer places for in-person voting on Tuesday, April 7. Clerks have been addressing concerns about the risk of spreading the coronavirus with public gatherings and a lack of volunteers wanting to work in that environment during the pandemic.
Even if you don't see your community on this list, we urge you to contact your local clerk's office or visit MyVote.wi.gov to verify your voting location.
- City of De Pere: East-side residents vote at Saint Francis Xavier Parish Community Center at Notre Dame Middle School, 220 S. Michigan St.; west-side residents vote at De Pere Community Center, 600 Grant St.
- City of Green Bay: East-side residents vote at East High School, 1415 E. Walnut St.; west-side residents vote in the West High School gymnasium, 966 Shawano Ave.)
- Village of Little Chute: All voting moved to the Civic Center, 625 Grand Ave.
- City of Menasha: Districts 1-4 at Boys & Girls Club, 600 Racine St.; District 6 at Jefferson School, 105 Ice St.; Districts 5, 7 & 8 at Winnegamie Dog Club, 2043 Manitowoc Rd.
- City of Neenah: Voting in all 6 districts is at the former Shopko, 699 S. Green Bay Rd.
- City of Shawano: Residents who vote at city hall will vote under large tents in the city hall parking lot; in case of severe weather, voting will move inside
- Village of Suamico: Moved all voting at the Municipal Services Center, 12781 Velp Ave.