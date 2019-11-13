Kwik Trip sells its own beer with a "Kwik" twist

Kwik Trip's convenience stores take pride in their Karuba Gold coffee and their Glazers donuts.

Now the gas station chain based in La Crosse is out with a signature beer with a "Kwik" twist.

Kwik Trip announced on Facebook it partnered with Karben4 Brewing in Madison to create a signature beer, Glazer Bean.

It's a chocolate stout with Karuba coffee and a hint of Glazers.

Kwik Trip started selling its Glazer Bean beer in Wisconsin stores Wednesday.

Karben4 Brewing said on Facebook it was happy the secret was out and it could "finally spill the coffee beans."

