Kwik Trip expands delivery service to Green Bay, Appleton

Kwik Trip has jumped on the food delivery craze.

The Wisconsin-based convenience store has teamed up with Wisconsin-based delivery service EatStreet.

Delivery is available at 15 Green Bay and Appleton-area Kwik Trips.

People can order pizza, donuts and hundreds of other items. It's not just hot food. Customers can order soda, energy drinks, snacks and ice cream.

“The response has been overwhelming from our loyal customers and that meant one thing: We needed to expedite the launch of delivery at other Kwik Trip locations,” said David Jackson, Kwik Trip’s digital marketing and loyalty manager. “This is only the beginning, and we can’t wait to roll out delivery in other cities.”

Kwik Trip says delivery is now available at these locations:

• 2120 E. Edgewood Drive, Appleton

• 4520 W Greenville Drive, Appleton

• 306 N. Richmond St., Appleton

• 2175 S. Memorial Drive, Appleton

• 1328 O’Keefe Road, De Pere

• 2618 Monroe Road, De Pere

• 935 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay

• 840 S. Huron Road, Green Bay

• 2400 University Ave., Green Bay

• 322 Lawe St., Kaukauna

• 701 Schelhout Lane, Kimberly

• 1650 Freedom Road, Little Chute

• 1870 US-10 H114, Menasha

• 2498 Lineville Road, Suamico