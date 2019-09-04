Kroger asks customers not to open carry guns in their stores

Kroger is asking customers not to open carry guns into its stores.

The request comes just hours after Walmart made a similar announcement on Tuesday.

Kroger says it will also call on lawmakers to pass gun reform laws, such as requiring stronger background checks.

Last March, the company stopped selling guns in its 45 Fred Meyer stores in the Pacific Northwest.

No word on how the grocery store chain plans to enforce the request.

The company has more than 2,500 grocery stores across the U.S.

