Kristyn Allen returning to Action 2 News This Morning June 3

After the remarkable recovery of her infant daughter, Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen is ready to return to work.

Kristyn will be back on the morning show on Monday, June 3. She made the announcement and gave us an update on her family during a Facebook Live. CLICK HERE to watch.

Kristyn's been away from the news life since December. That's when she gave birth to twin daughters Brielle and Braelyn.

Life would take a quick and dramatic turn for Kristyn's family in February. Brielle and Braelyn both came down with the respiratory virus RSV.

Braelyn was hit the hardest by RSV. She fought for her life in the Intensive Care Unit at Children's Hospital of Milwaukee. Doctors surgically attached an ECMO machine that pumped blood out of her body, oxygenated it and then recirculated it. It gave her little lungs a chance to heal.

Doctors gave Braelyn the all clear to go home on the Friday before Easter.

Kristyn met the doctor who transported Braelyn to Milwaukee in February. Kristyn asked him just how dire Braelyn's situation was at the time.

"He said, 'I honestly didn't think that she was going to survive the transport from Green Bay to Milwaukee.'

"He said, 'I thought for sure we were going to be pulling over.' I cried and I hugged him and I thanked him for... there was a lot of people... but I thanked him for his role in saving her life," Kristyn says.

CLICK HERE for a full report on the homecoming.

Kristyn says Braelyn has weekly speech therapy. Part of that is learning to eat. Braelyn is still on a feeding tube.

Braelyn also sees several specialists---pulmonology, cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, physical medicine rehab team and GI/nutrition.

"June is a big month because we don't have any big appointments besides speech therapy and OT," Kristyn says.

The family has had several big milestones recently. Kristyn, her husband Greg, their four-year-old daughter Bailey, and the twins all made a trip to Kristyn's native Michigan. It can be an 8-10 hour drive to the Detroit area.

While Kristyn is at work, Greg will pack up the girls and drive Bailey to school. They went through a practice round Thursday.

Kristyn says she is excited to get back to what she loves doing--reporting.

She is eternally grateful for the support from the community.

"Most people say they would never know what she's [Braelyn] been through. They would've never guessed. It's just amazing to see that. Now we're going to try to get back to our normal life a little bit," Kristyn says.

"I just want to thank everyone, the entire community for being so supportive. And just having so many people rally around us."