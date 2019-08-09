Kristyn Allen and family present Pink Flamingo donation to Children's Hospital

Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family proudly presented a big check to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin this week.

The $1,000 donation was made possible by the Pink Flamingos group that raises money to support local organizations and worthwhile causes.

On July 12, Kristyn was interviewing Pink Flamingo Classic event coordinator Bryan Vande Hei when he surprised her live on Action 2 News This Morning. Vande Hei presented a check for $1,000 for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

"It was such a sweet thing they did for our family and it was a lot of fun to be able to give that check to Children's Hospital," says Kristyn.

The donation was in honor of Kristyn's twin daughters Braelyn and Brielle. In February, the babies came down with a respiratory infection called RSV. Braelyn was hit the hardest and she fought for her life in the Intensive Care Unit at Children's Hospital of Milwaukee. Doctors surgically attached an ECMO machine that pumped blood out of her body, oxygenated it and then recirculated it. It gave her little lungs a chance to heal.

Both little girls made full recoveries. CLICK HERE for more on their emotional story of survival.

On Tuesday, Kristyn, her husband, and their three little girls presented the check to Children's Hospital.

"Sometimes we do have to go to Milwaukee to take Braelyn for her follow ups because she is classified as what they call medically complex," says Kristyn.

The family also made a visit to Ronald McDonald House. Kristyn stayed there during the weeks Braelyn was being treated at Children's Hospital. They dropped off pop tabs collected by WBAY staff. Ronald McDonald House recycles the aluminum tabs to help cover costs.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Pink Flamingos and their annual softball fundraiser.