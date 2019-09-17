OSHA fines Koller Industries in Niagara $202,123

OSHA fined a Marinette County business more than $200,000 for dangerous work conditions.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration found 13 serious, repeat or willful violations at Koller Industries in Niagara, also known as Aurora Casting Services, during a February inspection.

OSHA says Koller exposed employees to machine hazards and did not conduct proper inspections, including; Failing to provide workers with lockout devices while performing maintenance or repairs on grinders, air compressors, a wood boiler and other equipment; failing to test and inspect grinding wheels after mounting to make sure they weren't damaged in transit; operating grinding stations with the safety guard removed; not training employees servicing equipment to recognize hazardous energy sources and using lockouts; and not maintaining a safe space around and sufficient access to an electrical panel and electrical disconnects.

Koller was fined $202,123.

It has until Friday to respond to OSHA. It can fix the violations and pay the penalty, challenge the citation, or discuss the citation with an OSHA representative.