OSHA fines Koller Industries in Niagara $202,123

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 5:31 PM, Sep 17, 2019

NIAGARA, Wis. (WBAY) - OSHA fined a Marinette County business more than $200,000 for dangerous work conditions.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration found 13 serious, repeat or willful violations at Koller Industries in Niagara, also known as Aurora Casting Services, during a February inspection.

OSHA says Koller exposed employees to machine hazards and did not conduct proper inspections, including; Failing to provide workers with lockout devices while performing maintenance or repairs on grinders, air compressors, a wood boiler and other equipment; failing to test and inspect grinding wheels after mounting to make sure they weren't damaged in transit; operating grinding stations with the safety guard removed; not training employees servicing equipment to recognize hazardous energy sources and using lockouts; and not maintaining a safe space around and sufficient access to an electrical panel and electrical disconnects.

Koller was fined $202,123.

It has until Friday to respond to OSHA. It can fix the violations and pay the penalty, challenge the citation, or discuss the citation with an OSHA representative.

 
We welcome comments and civil discussions. powered by Disqus