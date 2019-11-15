Kohler Co. says it will close assembly line in January; 90 local jobs affected

Kohler Company notified the state this week that 90 employees in Sheboygan County will be affected when it moves one of its Engines division assembly lines to Mississippi.

Kohler announced in 2018 it would permanently relocate one of its assembly lines for gas-powered engines.

Kohler now says that will happen on January 12 next year.

The company told the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development it's been trying to find jobs within the company for affected workers ever since that 2018 announcement.

It says that effort has become more difficult due to other challenges facing the company, because "certain sectors of the economy have slowed, including housing," meaning the company has fewer job openings to fill.

Kohler said no worker in the Engines manufacturing has been laid off yet, and it will continue trying to find remaining employees a place in the company "until the time of the relocation of the assembly line."