Kitten found abandoned, injured at Outagamie Co. waste site

Almost Home Kitty Rescue helps abandoned cats find their forever home. But recently a tiny kitten was found in an unusual place.

"She was terrified," said Kim Porath, co-founder of Almost Home Kitty Rescue. "A gentlemen from the Outagamie County dump contacted us and told us they had found a kitten."

A worker happened to notice the nine-week-old kitten in the piles of trash and in pretty bad shape.

"She's very lucky that they saw her," said Porath.

Porath took the kitten, now named Holland, to the Wellness Veterinary Clinic in Neenah where her tail had to be amputated.

"Because the end of it was all mangled and pretty infected, and yucky. And her ear is kind of ripped off," said Porath.

Porath says they have no idea how long Holland was at the waste site, or how she got her injuries. But she is pretty certain Holland was abandoned.

"To dump an animal somewhere where they are unfamiliar and have no access to food or water is despicable, it really is," said Porath. "They don't deserve that."

Porath gets abandoned animal calls all too often.

"It is so heartbreaking because there are so many facilities all over the place, resources that you can contact if you need help," said Porath.

But luckily Holland has found comfort in Porath's fostering.

"She loves to be cuddled, she has a very loud purr," said Porath. "The first night already I was petting her and she would actually reach out with her paw and pull my hand back because she wanted more pats. It was fantastic."

Holland's stitches will get pulled out in two weeks, and once she's spayed and microchipped she'll be put up for adoption.

"It could've ended very badly for her and thankfully for those young men who found her and called us, she'll live a long, happy life," said Porath.

To help with Holland's medical costs, or to support Almost Home Kitty Rescue, visit this website to donate. Porath says Holland's journey will be updated on their Facebook page.