King Arthur recalling thousands of pounds of flour over E. coli risk

Thousands of pounds of flour are being recalled due to the risk of E. coli contamination.

ADM Milling Company and King Arthur Flour, Inc., issued a voluntary recall of 14,218 cases of 5 lb. Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.

King Arthur says a wheat used to make the flour was linked to an outbreak of E. coli infections. There are no illnesses linked to the flour at this time.

Consumers are urged to throw away recalled flour or return it to the store for refund.

The flour was distributed nationwide.

Here are the recalled products:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

