Kimberly village board votes to ratify storm disaster resolution

The Kimberly village board took action Monday night to ratify a disaster declaration because of the storms from more than two weeks ago.

The area was among the hardest hit in the Fox Valley.

In most Kimberly neighborhoods there's been a noticeable difference from the debris on the ground just after the July 20th storm, to what's left right now.

As the village board attempts to put a price tag on the cost of damage, members officially passed a resolution, declaring the village a disaster area.

Village Administrator Danielle Block said, "This allows us to work with the county for assistance on our disaster relief efforts. We had a lot of debris cleanup, and so that's where a majority of our costs were spent."

All of this comes just after the Governor recently toured parts of the Fox Valley and requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency--FEMA-- to conduct a Preliminary Damage Assessment later this month for 19 Wisconsin counties, including Outagamie.

Block added,"Municipal wise, we only had a couple of our public properties suffer damage and that was mainly in the parks area and some to our water utility. Homes, percentage wise, is probably less than ten percent, I would say."

Right now the village is using Sunset Park as a debris collection point. A chipper is there now, working to condense a large number of trees and branches recently dropped off.