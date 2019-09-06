Kimberly tops Fond du Lac in Overtime 34-31

It's the game everyone circles on their calendar. Fond du Lac and Kimberly. The 2019 edition wouldn't disappoint.

Kimberly RB Caleb Frazier carries the ball for a 6-yard touchdown against Fond du Lac.

The last five games of this rivalry have been decided by the less than 5 points including last 31-28 Fondy field goal as time expired.

Kimberly 341, Fond du Lac 31 -- F/OT

Fond du Lac led 14-7 at halftime but after being tied 28-28 after regulation, the Cardinals

Kimberly junior running back Caleb Frazier ran it in from six yards out for the 34-31 win in overtime.

The Papermakers improve to 3-0 while Fond du Lac is 2-1.

WEEK THREE HS FOOTBALL SCORES

Scores listed in alphabetical order

Abbotsford 35, Loyal 28

Almond-Bancroft 42, Menominee Indian 0

Amherst 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 0

Antigo 28, Merrill 0

Appleton East 24, Wausau West 17

Appleton North 23, D.C. Everest 7

Aquinas 48, Fennimore 20

Arcadia 30, Westby 25

Ashwaubenon 24, Green Bay Preble 13

Athens 55, Owen-Withee 32

Baldwin-Woodville 51, Amery 0

Bangor 57, Hillsboro 6

Bay Port 51, Notre Dame 7

Belleville 20, Poynette 0

Belmont 41, St. Mary Catholic 6

Benton/Shullsburg 32, Pecatonica/Argyle 8

Berlin 44, Campbellsport 0

Black Hawk 24, Potosi/Cassville 12

Blair-Taylor 33, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

Bloomer 50, Spooner 15

Boyceville 21, Glenwood City 18

Brillion 34, Roncalli 0

Brookfield Central 27, Hamilton 13

Brookfield East 24, Arrowhead 21

Bruce 20, New Auburn 16

Burlington 56, Westosha Central 29

Cambria-Friesland 53, Wild Rose 8

Cambridge 20, Southwestern 12

Cashton 21, Brookwood 20

Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Reedsville 0

Chequamegon 46, Tri-County 20

Chilton 15, New Holstein 14

Colby 65, Altoona 0

Columbus 46, New Glarus/Monticello 17

Cuba City 27, Iowa-Grant 22

De Pere 31, Sheboygan South 6

De Soto 55, Kickapoo/LaFarge 6

DeForest 28, Reedsburg Area 0

Denmark 32, Oconto Falls 14

East Troy 21, Big Foot 14

Eau Claire Memorial 21, Rice Lake 16

Edgar 27, Auburndale 0

Edgerton 49, Brodhead/Juda 15

Eleva-Strum 33, Augusta 24

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Williams Bay 20

Elkhorn Area 22, Delavan-Darien 21

Ellsworth 25, Prescott 0

Evansville 40, Jefferson 8

Florence 50, Three Lakes 0

Franklin 51, Racine Case 0

Frederic 49, Lincoln 24

Freedom 21, Seymour 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Black River Falls 12

Germantown 28, Wauwatosa East 0

Gibraltar 43, Suring 24

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 58, Sevastopol 32

Greenfield 26, Milwaukee Lutheran 20

Greenwood 26, Gilman 20

Hartford Union 44, West Bend West 7

Hayward 56, Cameron 8

Hilbert 35, Oostburg 6

Holmen 25, West Salem 7

Homestead 42, Grafton 35

Horicon/Hustisford 50, Waterloo 20

Hortonville 29, Marshfield 14

Howards Grove 48, Manitowoc Lutheran 7

Hurley 26, Rosholt 19

Iola-Scandinavia 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 6

Johnson Creek 56, Deerfield 6

Kaukauna 31, Menominee, Mich. 14

Kenosha Bradford 14, Racine Horlick 0

Kenosha Indian Trail 18, Racine Park 14

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 56, Saint Thomas More 8

Kettle Moraine 9, Oconomowoc 3

Kewaskum 55, Waupun 6

Kewaunee 21, Coleman 18

Kiel 49, Sheboygan Falls 21

Kimberly 34, Fond du Lac 31, OT

Kingsford, Mich. 35, Shiocton 14

La Crosse Central 24, Tomah 21

Lake City, Minn. 36, Wauzeka-Steuben 6

Lake Country Lutheran 28, Lakeside Lutheran 17

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Clear Lake 8

Lake Mills 24, Onalaska 23

Lancaster 46, Darlington 21

Little Chute 50, Clintonville 6

Lodi 40, Marshall 0

Lomira 41, North Fond du Lac 0

Luck 54, Clayton 16

Luxemburg-Casco 31, Marinette 8

Madison La Follette 33, Beloit Memorial 0

Madison Memorial 42, Madison East 7

Manawa 28, Bonduel 14

Manitowoc Lincoln 21, Green Bay Southwest 6

Martin Luther 41, Dominican 6

Mauston 41, Adams-Friendship 12

McFarland 20, Turner 17

Medford Area 41, Ashland 14

Melrose-Mindoro 21, Pepin/Alma 14

Menasha 49, Xavier 21

Menomonee Falls 37, Marquette University 24

Menomonie 42, Chippewa Falls 18

Middleton 23, Madison West 12

Milton 41, Fort Atkinson 7

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 28, Milwaukee Hamilton 0

Milwaukee Riverside University 57, Milw. Washington 0

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 38, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Milwaukee South 13, Milwaukee North 0

Milwaukee Vincent 88, Milwaukee Madison 0

Mineral Point 59, Luther 14

Mondovi 48, Elk Mound 0

Monona Grove 39, Monroe 29

Mount Horeb 24, Portage 21

Muskego 31, Waukesha West 10

Neenah 37, Stevens Point 13

Neillsville/Granton 41, Colfax 0

Nekoosa 34, Westfield Area 26

New Berlin Eisenhower 21, Greendale 13

New Berlin West 37, Wisconsin Lutheran 36, OT

New Lisbon 45, North Crawford 0

New London 33, Waupaca 0

New Richmond 35, Osceola 21

Newman Catholic 42, Algoma 12

Nicolet 14, Port Washington 10

Northland Pines 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 14

Northwestern 42, Ladysmith 0

Oak Creek 51, Kenosha Tremper 7

Oconto 12, Crandon 0

Omro 35, Mayville 14

Oshkosh West 48, Appleton West 21

Osseo-Fairchild 28, Cadott 12

Ozaukee 28, Mishicot 6

Palmyra-Eagle 34, Dodgeland 20

Pardeeville 36, Parkview 22

Peshtigo 24, Northern Elite 6

Pewaukee 48, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 14

Pittsville 36, Pacelli 18

Platteville 22, Richland Center 7

Plymouth 28, Ripon 10

Pulaski 41, Sheboygan North 0

Racine Lutheran 62, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Randolph 42, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Random Lake 43, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 21

Rhinelander 25, Lakeland 7

River Falls 34, Hudson 20

River Ridge 59, Boscobel 0

River Valley 18, Prairie du Chien 7

Riverdale 42, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 20

Royall 34, Necedah 0

Saint Croix Central 41, Somerset 14

Sauk Prairie 16, Baraboo 3

Shawano 50, Green Bay East 6

Southern Door 39, Crivitz 14

Sparta 39, La Crosse Logan 16

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 55, Fall Creek 0

Spring Valley 35, Durand 14

St. Croix Falls 55, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14

St. John's NW Military Academy 20, Brookfield Academy 19

St. Marys Springs 48, Watertown Luther Prep 7

Stoughton 42, Oregon 34

Stratford 81, Tomahawk 0

Sun Prairie 52, Janesville Parker 10

Superior 49, Eau Claire North 7

Thorp 48, Assumption 20

Turtle Lake 32, Grantsburg 20

Two Rivers 49, Valders 0

University School of Milwaukee 43, Saint Francis 14

Verona Area 49, Janesville Craig 8

Viroqua 20, Dodgeville 6

Waterford 42, Union Grove 22

Watertown 41, Edgewood 0

Waukesha North 35, Waukesha South 13

Waunakee 64, Beaver Dam 21

Wausau East 45, Mosinee 44, OT

Wautoma 7, Wisconsin Dells 0

Wauwatosa West 27, West Allis Nathan Hale 12

Webster 26, Elmwood/Plum City 6

West Bend East 9, Slinger 7

West De Pere 65, Green Bay West 0

Whitefish Bay 35, Cedarburg 21

Whitewater 44, Clinton 0

Whitnall 60, Brown Deer 6

Wilmot Union 28, Badger 7

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Laconia 7

Winneconne 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Wisconsin Heights 76, Port Edwards 34

Wrightstown 26, Fox Valley Lutheran 24

