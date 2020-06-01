Kimberly schools deliver school supplies back to students

It's the end of the school year, but students haven't been in the physical classroom for months. Some of their belongings, however, never made it home because everyone was hopeful classes could go back to normal after they were abruptly disrupted back in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kids hold a thank-you sign in the window as a Kimberly school district staff member delivers bags of students belongings left behind when schools closed for the pandemic (WBAY photo)

Now, school district's are tasked with getting students their belongings back.

Buses are running again in the Kimberly School District, but instead of transporting students, the buses are being loaded with the students' belongings.

"Depending on the grade level, the teachers, it's supplies and some type of remembrance from the teacher to the student," says Hercules Nikolaou, principal at Janssen Elementary School.

Teachers spent last week bagging up their students' stuff. The bags were organized, and then the district teamed up with Lamers, the company that transports school students, to transport the bags.

According to Rusty Huebner, a Lamers school bus driver, "It's actually nice to be back driving, because the last time I was here was back in the middle of March or almost the end of March, so it's nice to be back. It's great to do this for the kids, too."

School staff members rode the buses and hand delivered the bags to the front door of students' homes.

"The intent is to drop off [is] to reduce any contact and get back on the bus to get to the next delivery site," adds Nikolaou.

The deliveries were a welcome sight for parents.

"I think it's amazing. They're coming out, they're helping out the parents by not having us go up there and do everything. They've done an amazing job trying to keep our kids on track, and this is the next step of making sure that the end of the year is good and our kids get everything back," says Janssen parent Jen Deprycker

And even though the deliveries were no-contact, students wanted to let school staff know they appreciate them, too.

"Just show we like our school and stuff," said Addysen Deprycker, who made a sign to say hello to school staff.

Everyone is hoping it's students -- not their schools supplies -- on the bus in the fall.

