Kimberly childcare center back to full staff through PPP loan

Childcare centers provide a crucial service for other essential workers. But even though those businesses can keep their doors open, it hasn't been easy.

The Cradle to Crayons Learning Center in Kimberly lost a lot of clients when the pandemic first began.

"That's when it became real, if you will, that we were going to be facing some serious challenges as a small business,” said Owner Julie Stoffel "Pre-pandemic we sat at about just over 100 children enrolled, that's full and part time. So that will vary day to day because we take full and part-time families in, but now we average only 25 children a day."

Under current state orders, they can care for up to 50 children.

"It was difficult to swallow,” said Stoffel.

Stoffel wanted to keep her doors open as long as possible, to provide for children of essential workers.

"If we can maintain that and make them feel safe while their parents are out there, we have a lot of healthcare workers at our center, so if we can give them some extra love and care at this time we're happy to do that," said Stoffel.

Despite the positive outlook Stoffel had to drop from a 22-person staff to eight. But that changed when her business was chosen to receive funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

"That was an emotional day, because I was able to call back a lot of staff that weren't working,” said Stoffel.

Stoffel says she can now go back to a full staff. Employees will alternate working from home, creating lesson plans, to abide by CDC guidelines as much as possible. Stoffel adds that having more staff again means even more safety and cleaning measures can be implemented.

Ultimately she hopes the funding will be enough to get Cradle and Crayons by until it can open up a bit more.

"It's been a wonderful, wonderful program that we were able to get ahold of,” said Stoffel.

Though the process went smoothly for her, Stoffel realizes not all small businesses got PPP funding. She hopes more assistance can be available to others as the pandemic continues.

"Don't give up, one foot in front of the other,” said Stoffel.

For now Stoffel and her staff will keep providing their essential service as long as they are able, waiting for the day they can see all their kids again.

"We will get through this,” said Stoffel. “Our motto has always been just one foot in front of the other and that's what we're going to keep doing."

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), almost $40 billion of the federal PPP fund was designated to health care and social assistance businesses (childcare, family services, community food and housing, etc.). More than 43,000 PPP loans were approved for small businesses in Wisconsin, totaling more than $8.3 billion.

