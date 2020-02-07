Kimberly-Clark selling office building, moving employees to main campus

Kimberly-Clark is selling its office building at 401 N. Lake St in Neenah.

The personal care-product company says most of the employees at the N. Lake Street building will move to the main campus on Winchester Road.

The company does not anticipate any jobs will be impacted by the move.

The N. Lake St office building is listed as 171,200 square feet.

Statement from Kimberly-Clark:

"Kimberly-Clark is in the middle of an effort to create an exceptional workplace that better aligns with our vision of how our teams can work together. Essential to that is a collaborative environment centralized on one main campus. With current renovations underway at our main campus, we have the opportunity to utilize our workspace better and bring a large majority of administrative site workers to one central location. No jobs are expected to be impacted by this move, and most employees at the location listed for sale will be moving their work location to the main campus on Winchester Road by the end of 2020. Kimberly-Clark is committed to the town of Neenah and the Fox Valley as we are improving our facilities and expanding our Neenah Cold Spring facility."