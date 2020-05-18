Kiel's downtown area honors Class of 2020

Due to the pandemic, schools in our region aren’t holding regular graduation ceremonies, however that isn’t stopping districts from recognizing students for their hard work.

For instance, the Kiel School District is holding out hope that later this summer, seniors will be able to walk across the stage in the gym for a graduation ceremony, but in the meantime, they’ve taken to the streets.

“We have a lot of traditions, in Kiel, for graduation, and knowing that we can’t be together we have to create some new traditions,” says High School Principal Eric Ward.

Like many other local districts, school officials put signs out in the yards of the graduating seniors, and then, they took one step further – to Freemont Street.

The street, which runs right through Kiel’s downtown area, is now decorated with the Class of 2020’s senior portraits.

Using the ones which are in the yearbook, the district worked with a local vendor on the banners – more than 100 – one for every senior.

"It's really impressive. I think it's an impressive display of how a community can come together in times like these//to show our students that we still care about them. We care about them greatly and they all matter, given these times," said Ward.

Seniors are appreciating the recognition.

"I really like that the school is doing that. It kind of still gives me inspiration to wake up every day, still do homework,” said Daniel Ruiz, a member of Kiel’s class of 2020.

Some students say they think their parents enjoy the banners more than they do.

“I think they're very cool that the town did that for us, but personally it's kind of embarrassing just to see my face," said Dean Pretsch, another member of Kiel’s graduating class.

School officials tell WBAY the banners have been so well received that they could become a permanent fixture in downtown Kiel to celebrate graduating seniors.

"This may be a new tradition. I've had a few parents reach out and say this is a great idea we might want to keep this idea, so it's a chance for us to maybe create some new traditions moving forward,” said Ward.

The banners will stay up through graduation, whenever the ceremony is held, and will then be presented to each student as a keepsake.