Kiel Police recommend 200 felony counts against woman in theft case

A 51-year-old Kewaunee woman has been arrested on allegations she defrauded her employer in Kiel for thousands of dollars.

Kiel Police announced the arrest Thursday. They did not identify the woman, but said she was taken into custody in Kewaunee and transported to the Manitowoc County Jail.

The investigation started in June 2019. Kiel Police say a local business owner contacted the department over suspicions the woman had stolen funds from the company.

Police told the business to have an audit of the financial records. Those results were turned over to the Kiel Police Department.

Officers say the results show evidence that the woman stole more than $65,000 from the business during her employment in 2018 and 2019.

Police turned over the investigation to the Manitowoc County District Attorney's Office. The investigators recommended more than 200 felony charges--including Theft, Forgery, Uttering and Fraudulent Writings.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.