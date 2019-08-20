Kiel Police Chief: Leave the coyotes alone

Police in Kiel are asking residents to leave the coyotes alone after a multiple sightings in the city.

The department says citizens have been calling in the sightings, but coyotes are not new to the city.

"Our beautiful city is surrounded by open fields, farmland, woods, and of course the Kiel Marsh. We’ve seen all sorts of animals in the City of Kiel including coyotes which are common in Wisconsin," reads a Facebook post by Chief Dave Funkhouser.

The chief says coyotes are drawn to the city by food--rodents and rabbits. They're mostly active at dusk and dawn.

Coyotes have been spotted in the 400 block of 6th Street. That's close to the Kiel Marsh. Funkhouser says they've also been spotted near Sisson Park and on the east side near Cemetery Road.

"I consulted with the WI DNR and their message remains the same, leave them alone, unless they exhibit signs of being excessively aggressive. If that happens, call our Police Department and we will respond," Funkhouser says.

Funkhouser says residents can yell or throw something at the coyote to scare it away.

