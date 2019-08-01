Kids at Packers training camp treated to a bike safety rodeo

Kids who brought their bikes to Lambeau Field for players to ride to training camp Thursday were treated to a bike rodeo Thursday.

Kids ride bikes through an obstacle course outside Lambeau Field during a bike safety rodeo at Packers training camp (WBAY photo)

The Green Bay Packers teamed up with Bellin Health and several other organizations to promote bicycle safety.

There was an obstacle course staffed by De Pere police to teach kids the rules of the road.

There was also a free helmet fitting, where experts checked helmet sizing and gave out free bicycle helmets.

Bicycles also got a safety check -- brakes, seats, chains and proper sizing -- from experts.