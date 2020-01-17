Kidney recipient pays it forward one stitch at a time

With a new lease on life, a disabled veteran is using his previous health struggles as motivation to help others.

Disabled Army veteran, Michael Scott, never thought he'd be spending his days sewing.

He says, "I didn't know how to sew. So, I went to Joanne's bought a sewing machine and bought a whole lot of material. I taught myself how to sew."

And now he sits, for hours a day, sewing fistula sleeves. He came up with the idea of the protective sleeves while receiving dialysis treatments.

According to Scott, "I told my wife, and myself, and my kids, that as far as I'm concerned this is what I'm going to do with the rest of my days - try to help other people."

Scott's desire to help others came after his life was saved last year. Action 2 News first introduced you to Michael Scott back in March. At the time, he was in kidney failure receiving dialysis treatments three days a week, searching for a living donor. It was the TV-2 story, on his plea, that inspired Amy Henning from Shawano to donate one of her kidneys to Scott. And, in September, Scott had the transplant surgery that led him to his healthier life today.

"They said I was an overachiever because they told me when I woke up, you can't go anywhere until you get up and start walking, and go to the bathroom and all of this stuff. And I was like, ok, and the very next morning I got up and started walking," says Scott.

Home from the hospital weeks ahead of schedule, Scott knew he wanted to pay it forward. The sleeves, that he sells on Etsy, through his Dialysis Warrior Gear business, will help to fund his HOPE organization. Through HOPE, Scott wants to be able to connect living donors with those in need of a transplant, because he knows first hand how hard the wait can be.

He adds, "They told me I might be on the list for five years, and I was like nope, I'm going to figure this out to get off the list and then whatever I can do to help other people, to get them off the list, that's what I'm going to do."

So, while he works to raise money to bring awareness to the need for live donors, he'll continue to sew his sleeves for those who need them.

