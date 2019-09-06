Kewaunee man sentenced to five years for sharing child porn

A Kewaunee man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for sharing child pornography.

Kyle D. Sanderson, 19, was found with thousands of images and videos of child porn on his smart phone. Federal prosecutors say many of those images show the abuse of toddlers and infants.

In April 2018, the Department of Homeland Security was tipped off by a Canada-based social media company that user "Rp.Destiny" had been sending child porn to another user.

Local law enforcement obtained a search warrant and identified "Rp.Destiny" as Kyle Sanderson of Kewaunee.

Sanderson also exchanged passcodes with other users to they could access each other's "child pornography libraries," according to federal prosecutors. They used a cloud storage application based in New Zealand.

Investigators found about 4,400 child porn images and videos on Sanderson's smart phone.

Sanderson appeared before Chief District Judge William C. Griesbach on Sept. 4. The judge ordered a sentence of five years in federal prison and five years on supervised release. Sanderson will also have to register as a sex offender.