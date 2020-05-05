Kewaunee man dies in skidsteer accident

A Kewaunee man has died in an accident involving a skidsteer.

The man was identified as Justin D. Kuehl, 46.

On May 4, the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office was called to the report of a man trapped in a piece of industrial equipment who was unresponsive.

Deputies were able to free the man from the skidsteer, but he had succumbed to his injuries.

A skidsteer is a compact machine with lift arms for excavating.

The death remains under investigation. No other information was released. They did not provide an address.

The Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 8:18 a.m.