Kewaunee County takes up ATV, snowmobile ordinance

Kewaunee County is considering an ordinance that would allow All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and snowmobiles to drive on county roads.

The Kewaunee County Board took up the proposed ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.

It was ultimately tabled until it could be looked at by the Highway Safety Committee.

The ordinance gives county municipalities the option to allow ATV and snowmobiles to drive on the far right hand side of the road.

Sheriff Matt Joski says he made the ordinance a little more stringent than the state statute.

For example, drivers must be at least 16 years old to operate an ATV along the road, not 12.

Drivers can only operate on roads where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less, and there are restrictions to the time of the day an ATV can operate along the roadways.

"From a law enforcement perspective, I have concerns of co-mingling recreational ATV/UTV not only with motor vehicles, vehicular traffic, but we also have a lot of implement of husbandry out here. So, you're co-mingling all these different types of vehicle,s so it does raise concerns but again, it's not my decision,” said Sheriff Joski.

Sheriff Joski says he wanted to add language to make the ordinance consistent across the county.

