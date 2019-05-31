Kewaunee County sex offender gets 9 years in prison for child porn

A convicted sex offender from Algoma is going to prison for 9 years.

Sean Evansen, 36, was sentenced in federal court in Green Bay Thursday for possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says he had thousands of pornographic images and videos, and many of them showed toddlers and infants.

Last summer, the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office was tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that it flagged a

"significant amount of known child pornography" uploaded through a photo sharing app.

Evansen was initially charged in Kewaunee County last September but the case was moved to federal court.

Evansen was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child in Calumet County in 2000. He received probation.

After his 9 years in prison on these latest charges, Evansen will be under supervised release for an additional 6 years.