Kewaunee County requesting proposals to develop 30 acres of land

Kewaunee County continues to try to attract people and investment to the area.

It’s been a challenge since the nuclear power plant closed and was decommissioned in 2013.

Now the county is targeting some vacant land it hopes will attract investors.

It is 30-acres in the Town of Pierce, just to the south of Algoma.

The land has been vacant for the past three years.

Kewaunee County is accepting proposals on how to develop this piece of land.

"The county already has plenty of recreational land, plenty of hunting land,” County Administrator Scott Feldt said. “What we'd like to see is more land available for housing."

Even though Feldt said housing is needed, the county is open to any ideas or businesses that will attract people.

"We want businesses to come and locate to Kewaunee County,” Feldt said. “We want more and more folks to come and understand the beauty of Kewaunee County.”

The land was once a campground.

Buildings and some equipment are left behind.

"We would be selling the property as is,” said Feldt. “So they would decide how best to develop it."

Once the land is developed, officials said it will have a positive effect on the economy.

"It brings families with kids to our school districts,” Executive Director of Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation Richard Baker said. “It’s more people shopping downtown and keeping our downtowns vibrant."

The land is also a few blocks away from the lake-shore.

All proposals are due on February 7th by 4:30 PM.

A link to on more details regarding the proposal: http://www.co.kewaunee.wi.gov/docview.asp?docid=26333

