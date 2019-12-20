Kewaunee County deputy cleared in kidnapper's shooting

The Kewaunee County district attorney has cleared a sheriff's deputy of any wrongdoing in a shooting a month ago.

Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office photo

On November 19, Kewaunee County Deputy Aaron Schley fired on Luis Cardona after Cardona kidnapped and shot a woman.

The investigation found Schley hit Cardona's vehicle three times but Cardona died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

According to authorities, on November 19, Cardona kidnapped his wife, Babette Caraballo, from outside her workplace. As law enforcement closed in on him at Riverview ATV Park, Cardona shot his wife several times, then Deputy Schley fired his rifle at Cardona.

The investigation was handled by the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, as required by law.

The district attorney says the findings show Schley was justified in attempting to use deadly force on Cardona to stop the violent attack.

Schley has been a law enforcement officer for 8 years.

Caraballo survived the shooting. She said she broke off the relationship with Cardona about a year ago but he would not leave her alone.