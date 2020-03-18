Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office announces building restrictions

Authorities say new measures will be in place until further notice regarding the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department response and protocols.

As of Wednesday, authorities say they're taking the following measures to keep exposure to staff and community members at a minimum:

-Access to the County's Safety Building is now restricted to essential personnel only

-No fingerprinting, visitation or prescription medication drop off services will be available at the Safety Building.

-All public presentations from Sheriff's Department Staff are cancelled, postponed for later dates

-Deputies won't be responding to rescue calls unless life saving measures are necessary or are requested by EMS personnel

-Minor damage property reports will be done by phone

-Non-reportable accidents (those under $1,000) may be asked to be self reported through the DOT website.

If you contact the Dispatch Center in Kewaunee County, the Sheriff's Office asks you provide dispatch with any information on people who are showing flu like symptoms at the location of the incident.